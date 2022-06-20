Rudiger completes a four-year Real deal

The long-trailed move of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid from Chelsea has been completed with the German defender signing a four-year contract with the Spanish and European champions.

Coming into the Premier League was another international defender, Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd, who joined West Ham from French club Rennes for a reported PS30m.

“This is a very special day for my family and for me,” Rudiger said after being officially presented at the club’s training ground with his parents, wife and two children in attendance.

“I can promise you that I’ll give my all for this club to win every possible trophy. Hala Madrid”, added the player who joined Los Blancos as a free agent after his Chelsea contract expired.

The 29-year-old said contact with Real Madrid began in September and an April conversation with coach Carlo Ancelotti convinced him to join the 14-time Champions League winners.

Aguerd said of his move: “I was really excited when I heard about West Ham United’s interest. I knew I needed to go to the Premier League, because it’s a dream for every player.”

The 26-year-old has played 25 times for Morocco and is set to play at the World Cup in Qatar.

Elsewhere Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt are reported to be closing in on the signings of Germany World Cup winner Mario Gotze from PSV Eindhoven and Bayer Leverkusen forward Lucas Alario.