RudeBoy slams smoking trend among new artistes in music videos

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as RudeBoy of Psquare, has cautioned up-and-coming artistes against smoking while in their music visualizers.

In a message posted on his Instagram story on Saturday, Okoye questioned the trend of smoking in music videos, pointing out that many young artists appear unhealthy while trying to project a certain image.

Writing in Pidgin, Paul wrote, “Dear new acts, abeg who tell una say whenever una de shoot visualizer video, say una must de smoke igbo for camera.

“20 sec music never start you still de light up… well na your choice ohh but make sure you de eat well, at least de chop better food. don’t tell me is swag or trying to look fly.”

He further criticised the contradiction between spending heavily on smoking while struggling to afford decent meals, saying. “You’re looking sick. You de smoke around 50k de battle indomie of 1k without egg.”

He concluded his post by hinting at the pressure faced by rising artistes, simply writing, “Under pressure…”

