The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria has urged commuters in Lagos to stop boarding overloaded commercial buses to jointly combat the spread of Coronavirus.

Alhaji Mohammed Musa, Lagos State Chairman of RTEAN, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos while assessing compliance level of members, a week after the lockdown ease.

Musa said commuters could also help in ensuring compliance to the physical distancing in public transportation in the state.

He said: “We have urged our members to adhere strictly to the Lagos State Government new transport guidelines of carrying only eight in 14-seater commercial buses to forestall further spread of COVID-19.

“We have set up task force to ensure compliance among our members but we think commuters also have some roles to play to ensure compliance by avoiding erring operators.

“We advice passengers to stop boarding any 14-seater commercial vehicle that has more than eight passengers already in it.

“Passengers must also support us.”

According to him, commuters should stop entering buses once they are loaded up to 60 per cent capacity at parks and bus stops

Musa said RTEAN members had been duly informed and cautioned on the guidelines, adding that the association would not relent in supporting the government in enforcement in the interest of society.

The chairman, who noted that the Coronavirus was real, urged union members and passengers to use face masks at all time.

Musa said 14-seater commercial buses should not carry more than eight passengers, while tricycle operators should carry only two passengers with face masks.

NAN.

—