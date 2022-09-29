RTEAN suspends vice-chairman for allegedly instigating unrest

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria says it has suspended one of its Lagos State Vice-Chairmen, Oluwaseyi Bamgbose, popularly known as Student, for instigating unrest in the association.

The RTEAN National President, Alhaji Musa Muhammed, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

He spoke through the National Publicity Secretary of the union, Alhaji Abdulrahman Amusan.

Muhammed, also the Lagos State Chairman of RTEAN, said Bamgbose recent moves and actions were capable of instigating violence in the Lagos State Council of the association.

He said that Bamgbose had on Wednesday organised an illegal protest at the Alausa Secretariat with some disgruntled elements in his efforts to create violence and unrest in the association.

Muhammed said that Bamgbose’s intention was to cause trouble so that the state government would regard the association as uncoordinated and subsequently placed a ban on its activities.

He said: “While (Bamgbose) was organising protest in Ikeja yesterday, another clash instigated by him was going on at Iyana Iba in the Ojo area so that government would think we are fighting and then take over our operations.

“Bamgbose wants to create an impression that all is not well in the association.

“RTEAN has taken a decisive action against him, he has been put on suspension in accordance with the association’s rules and regulations.

“The union is a discipline organisation and will never tolerate or condone any act of violence, especially during this campaign period and elections that are coming. The union cannot afford any act of violence.”

According to Muhammed, his tenure is still running as the duly elected chairman of the state council and loved by the majority of members.

He said there was a process to become an officer in the association and anyone who has any aspiration or ambition should wait and follow the due process instead of resorting to violence.

He said: “If you want to be the president or the chairman or anything in the association, there is a process.

“If there is any grudge or complaints, there is equally a process where you can report the matter and it will be critically looked into and resolved.

“Instead of that, Bamgbose decided to invite some hoodlums, cult guys and area boys to destabilise peace.

“The union is taking appropriate action to discipline him in accordance with the rules and regulations of the association.”

Muhammed said that Bamgbose was one of the Vice Chairmen under his leadership and Zonal Chairman in the Ojo Zone 6 of RTEAN.

The president said that RTEAN remained an association of owners of vehicles and not thugs.

