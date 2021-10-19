RTEAN rebrands with induction of varsity graduates – officials

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has inducted eight former students’ union leaders of the Lagos State University (LASU) into its body, as part of a rebranding effort of the association.

The induction took place during the inauguration of the LASU chapter of the association.

This is contained in a statement by Nurudeen Eniafe and Olalere Owoseni, chairman and secretary of the chapter respectively, on Tuesday, in Lagos.

According to the statement, the development is in a bid to rebrand the association that has been acclaimed to be constituted of mostly uneducated people.

It lauded the association’s National President, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, for his efforts in ensuring that the association was sanitised at all times.

“The emergence of Alhaji Musa Mohammed, fondly called Alhaji Mollar, as the National President, represents the turning point of the old public narrative from negative to positive, for arguably the most vibrant trade union in Nigeria.

“We want to commend the national president of the union for cleansing the system and giving student leaders, a room to direct the affairs of chapels of the association.

“In the same vein, we want to also appreciate the astute and impeccable role of our father, his royal majesty king Adeshina Raji, the Oniba of Iba Kingdom, who, in his pleasant disposition, gave us his support,” it noted.

The statement quoted a recent report by a media organisation that the Lagos chapter of the National Road Transport Workers Union generated annual revenues of N123.08 billion.

The statement attributed this to the induction of Nigerian graduates into the association, to offer their expertise.

The inducted students’ union leaders were Nurudeen Eniafe, Akamo Babatunde, Samuel Olalere, Macarthy Olatunji, Ayomide Bakare, Oladele Omotayo, Isaiah Kuku and Osho Oladele.