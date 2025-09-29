RTEAN dismisses, appoints National Secretary General

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has appointed Henry Ugwu as its new National Secretary General with immediate effect and dismissed the occupier of the seat, Yusuf Adeniyi.

The Executive National President of the RTEAN, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Mohammed said the decision was taken in strict compliance with the association’s constitution and in line with the provisions of the Trade Unions Act, Cap. T14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (as amended).

He said: “The association hereby notifies all members, stakeholders, government institutions, security agencies, and the general public to take due note of this leadership change.

“And accord full recognition only to Mr Henry Ugwu as the duly appointed National Secretary General of RTEAN.”

Mohammed said that the National Executive Council (NEC) of RTEAN took the decision at its duly convened meeting held on Thursday, presided over by the Deputy National President (Administration), Ambassador Mohammed Bishara.

He added: During the meeting the NEC received and deliberated on the report and recommendations of the investigative committee constituted to examine allegations of misconduct against Mr Yusuf Adeniyi.

“After careful consideration of the committee’s findings, the NEC resolved that Mr Yusuf Adeniyi is hereby dismissed from office as the National Secretary General of RTEAN with immediate effect.

“That Mr Adeniyi is no longer authorised to act, function, or represent himself in any capacity as Secretary General of the sector.”

Mohammed said the association remains committed to transparency, accountability, industrial harmony, and effective collaborations with the government towards advancing peace and development in the Nigerian transport sector.