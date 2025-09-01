RSIEC issues certificates of return to winners of Rivers LG election

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission on Monday issued Certificates of Return to 23 chairmen and 319 councillors who won in the just concluded Local Government council elections.

Michael Odey, the Commission’s Chairman, who issued the certificates in Port Harcourt, congratulated the winners and advised them to honor the trust reposed in them by the people.

He also urged aggrieved contestants to use legal windows available to present their grievances if they had need for that.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated Chairmen, Alwell Ihunda, Chairman, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, commended President Bola Tinubu and the Rivers State Sole Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas for the peaceful exercise.

He also commended the security agencies for ensuring a smooth and hitch-free electoral process.

Some of the chairmen in separate interviews also promised to deliver dividends of democracy to their people.

Lucky Otuo, Chairman, Andoni Local government Area, promised to ensure human capacity development and inclusivity in his administration.

Similarly, Chukwu Ogbogu, Chairman, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA, said he would prioritise the youth and infrastructural development.

