RSHA Member: Why we won’t honour Fubara’s invitation + Video

A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Isaiah Opuende, has offered reasons why the state’s lawmakers would not honour the invitation to a meeting by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The representative of Akuku-Toru Constituency 2 revealed the reasons in a video that he did in response to the invitation by Fubara.

Opuende said when the political crisis began, their principal and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory had warned that a time would come for both sides to go their separate ways and that the time is now.

He also faulted the means of invitation by the governor.

He said: “How can you write a letter for the House of Assembly and put it on social media and expect us to honour it?

“The governor should write to us the proper way.

“That’s all.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Governor Fubara had on Sunday invited the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the State House of Assembly to a meeting at the Government House on Monday.

This was contained in a letter issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, and sent to newsmen.

The letter, addressed to Amaewhule was titled “Meeting Between the Governor of Rivers State and the Honourable Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

Danagogo stated that the meeting, scheduled for Monday, March 10, 2025, became necessary following the Governor’s receipt of the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgement.

The letter read: “I hereby write, in furtherance of His Excellency’s promise stated in my letter dated 5 March 2025, to notify you that His Excellency has received the Supreme Court judgement and has therefore directed me to invite you and your colleagues — the Honourable members of the Rivers State House of Assembly — to a meeting to discuss:

“Provision of a befitting space for the Assembly’s sittings, payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the Honourable members.

“Presentation of Budget and sundry matters. Any other matter(s), as may be necessary, to chart the way forward in the best interest of the State.

“Sequel to the above, I hereby humbly invite the Rt. Hon. Speaker and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to a meeting with the Governor….”

According to the statement, the meeting will take place at 10 am on Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

“Many thanks, Sir, as we look forward to your kind attendance with a view to charting the way forward in the interest of the good people of Rivers State,” the letter concluded.

