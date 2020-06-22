Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have rescued two suspected burglars from being lynched by a mob on Lagos Island.

The RRS Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu, said this on the squad’s Twitter handle on Monday.

He said the RRS operatives rescued and handed over the suspects to Area ‘A’ Lion Building, Lagos Island for investigation.

Disu said the suspects had allegedly broken into an undisclosed residence, stole some clothes, which were recovered from them.

He tweeted: “The RRS officers on patrol along Lagos Island rescued two suspected burglars from being lynched by a mob.

“Items recovered from them are clothes. They have been handed over to Area ‘A’ Lion Building, Lagos Island for further investigation.”