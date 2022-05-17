RRS recovers drugs worth N10m

The Rapid Response Squad has recovered over four thousand racks of illicit drugs.

The illicit drugs recovered by the RRS were gathered together and taken to be destroyed by court order at Ewu Elepe dumpsite, off Ginti road, Ikorodu Lagos on May 17 2022.

The DC of the operatives of Lagos state Command, Ahmed Megaji Katangura spoke to the press that the drugs which consist Arizona, Loud, Marijuana and more which they recovered in the last one month are worth N10m.

He went further to state that three suspects had been apprehended and charged to court for possession of drugs, adding that the law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to eradicate drug addiction from the state.