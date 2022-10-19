RRS nabs man, recovers 700 counterfeit dollars from him

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested a notorious currency counterfeiter who specializes in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public within Computer Village in Ikeja area of Lagos metropolis.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hudeyin, the suspect , Haruna Garba 38 years old was arrested after one of his victims ratted him out after seeing him from a distance .

“The victim (name withheld) raised an alarm after seeing the suspect who defrauded him in August , dubiously engaging a customer; close to the same place he was swindled

“A total of seven hundred Dollars was recovered from the suspects after he was apprehended by the Rapid Respond Squad.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect has been in the fraudulent business of fake currencies for over three years after he was tutored by his late master.

“The Commander RRS, CSP Saheed Olayinka Egbeyemi, has in line with the directive of the commissioner of police Lagos state, CP Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, transferred the suspect and exhibits to State Headquarters for further investigation and eventual prosecution.”