As part of police reassurance building efforts on security during the festive period, the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, on Thursday led a team police officers on an all-night patrol of trouble spots and major areas in Lagos Island, Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah, Sangotedo, Ikate, Yaba and Ebute Meta.

This exercise was sequel to the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, that security be beefed up for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The exercise, which started last week Friday with a convoy patrol of Agege, Dopemu, Ogba, Abule Egba and part of Ifako-Ijaiye, would also continue on Friday as the team proceeds to other locations in the state.