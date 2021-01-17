The Rapid Response Squad has impounded six vehicles that displayed covered number plates following the directives of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This is contained in a statement signed on Sunday by the Agency’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Femi Moliki.

Moliki said that five of the vehicles had been transferred to the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences.

He said that the sixth, a Mercedes Benz ML 350, was intercepted and impounded on Victoria Island by the officers of the squad around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“The driver of the vehicle, one Adam Oluremi, 32, threatened and mobilised a military man to shoot the officers.

“The officers professionally de-escalated the crisis and successfully towed the vehicle to the RRS Headquarters,” Moliki said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, had directed that the vehicle be impounded and the driver prosecuted, maintaining that nobody was above the law.

Moliki said that the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, had charged officers of the squad to be professional in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“Egbeyemi urged the officers to be civil and firm in enforcing the law and be dedicated to their duties while giving no room for distractions.

Moliki also quoted Egbeyemi as saying that law abiding citizens of Lagos State should look forward to a robust relationship, noting that the squad would be uncompromising with criminals.