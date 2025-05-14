ROYAL NEWS Publisher, Arowona Abdulazeez, bags Ph.D

Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, the spokesman to the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has successful completed a Doctorate Degree (Ph.D.) in Peace Studies and Conflicts Resolution from the National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja.

The academic examiners approved the research work of the member of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers at the final defence on Wednesday.

Arowona was assessed by a panel of examiners, including the Acting Vice Chancellor, Edo State University, who is also the External Examiner, Prof. Dawood Egbefo; Internal Examiner, Dr. Jacob Orimaye; Dean, Post-Graduate School, Prof. Sonie Oniye, among other team of examiners, while his supervisors were Professor Jonathan Aliede and Dr. Samuel Osagie Odobo.

He had his Quranic tutelage at Sulyman Abdulkareem Memorial Arabic and Islamic Institute, along Ukpabi Asika Street, GRA Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, under his teacher, Sheikh Nasir Abdulkareem.

Arowona studied at Model Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin; Lower Niger River Basin Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin; Bishop Smith Memorial College, Ilorin; Government High School, Ilorin; St. Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin; and later proceeded to undertake Advanced Level Course, known as Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB), coordinated by the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

After completion of his IJMB programme, Arowona secured admission into the Department of Political Science, University of Ilorin as a 200 Level Direct Entry student and later studied Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism at the International Institute of Journalism, Masters of Science in Humanitarian and Refugee Studies at the University of Ibadan, and a Master Class Certificate in Business Management and Leadership at the London Graduate School.

Arowona, an enthusiastic youth, in September 2024 participated in The European Information Technologies Certification Academy Programme and bagged EITCA Information Technologies Security Certification (EITCA/IS) from the EITCA Academy in Brussels, Belgium.

The public relations strategist has worked with many media organisations such as National Pilot Newspapers, Fresh Facts Newspapers, National Daily Newspapers, 234Next.com Newspapers, and Nigerian Pilot Newspaper as well as CTDI Warsaw just to mention a few.

Currently, he works with the Authority Newspaper.

He is also the Editor-In-Chief of ROYAL NEWS Online Newspaper; Managing Director of Emirate Radio, Ilorin; and MODISULT Media Concept.

The media executive is a member of the Guild Of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, (NIPR), Chartered Institute of Economist of Nigeria (ICEN), International Centre for Global Research (ICGR), Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), and Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) among others.

Also Read

He teaches at the Nigeria Army College of Education, a degree awarding institution affiliated to Tai Solarin University of Education and has published many media and academic articles, books, biographies as well as documentaries promoting traditional institutions and communities across Nigeria.

Arowona, a farmer, is a member of the Africa-Polish Business Cluster, and has traveled to over 20 countries across Africa, Asia, Middle East, and Europe.

He holds the traditional title of Shettima of Okuta Emirate in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, conferred on him by the Emir of Okuta and Chairman Baruten Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Idris Sero Kperogi, Affon Serobetete III, as well as Chikansoro Tangale in Biliri Local Government Area of Gombe State by the Mai-Tangale, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba IV.

His wife, Dr. Misitura Lawal-Arowona, is a Senior Lecturer with the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, Kebbi State, a globally celebrated researcher, who recently discovered an anti-tuberculosis metal drug complexes during her research work at the The Mahaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India.

Post Views: 2