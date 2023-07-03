Royal Father raises alarm: CP, CSP have frozen my account

The traditional ruler of Nara-Unateze Community in Enugu State, Igwe Ifeanyi Ogbu (Eze Odenigbo Il), has urged the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, to urgently investigate the activities of Commissioner of Police A. Ibrahim and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Sunny Amison, both of Special Enquiry Bureau Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, alleging unprofessional conduct and shoddy investigation.

In a petition to Arase, the traditional ruler alleged that the Senior Police Officer did this through a back door order.

Ogbu alleged that Ibrahim and Amison connived to fraudulently obtain a suspicious bankers order through the back door from Nasarawa State with which they caused his business accounts domiciled with First Bank of Nigeria Plc to be illegally frozen.

The Royal father, therefore, called for immediate action against the erring policemen.

Igwe Ogbu in his petition to Arase said he was embarrassed when he was to make withdrawals from the bank on March 4, 2023 for his businesses and was informed by the bank that his account had been flagged and directed to contact CP A. Ibrahim and CSP Sunny Amison, both of SEB Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja.

He stressed that the action of the police was in total disregard with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police who directed discontinuation and transfer of any case being investigated at Abuja to Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunukofia, Anambra State for harmonisation and to avoid duplication.

ALSO READ:

The petition is titled: “S.O.S against CP. A. Ibrahim and CSP Sunny Amison attached to SEB-section, FCIID, Abuja, for criminally undermining the order and directives if IGP, making false statements under oaths and solemn declaration, unlawful freezing of bank accounts, using a fraudulently obtained banker’s order, flagrantly stalling an ongoing criminal investigation at Zone 13, Ukpo against IGP’s existing directives.”

According to him, the case, which is presently pending at the Police Zonal Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunukofia, Anambra State, is a case the IGP directed should be investigated and the needful done.

The petitioner, who resides and operates his business in Enugu State, wondered why the choice of a Magistrates Court sitting in Mararaba, Nasarawa State to obtain a Banker’s Order to freeze his bank accounts entirely outside the jurisdiction of Nasarawa State, assuming, but not conceding to any matter being handled at the FCID, Abuja with several High Courts situated within the FCT to be approached.

He stated that for all intents and purposes, IAEGO Ventures Limited, whose account is frozen by the Police, is a registered company.

Igwe Ogbu opined that the essence of flagging his bank account and emplacing Post-No-Debit restrictions is to use the same as a bait to lure him out, having perfected plans to kidnap and eliminate him after destroying his Palace and besieged with intimidating characters who monitored his every movement.

Igwe Ogbu said it beats his imagination that Amison and others could be allowed in a disciplined organisation to belittle the much-respected office of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, FCIID, turning it into an instrument of criminal oppression even as the officer uses his mobile phone number: +2347035567156, to call and make untenable demands.

A petition, dated February 2, 2023 amongst others was quoted alongside the IGP’s letter dated February 7, 2023, while also making reference to total disregard for the directives of the IGP, vide: CB: 4001/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.191/46, dated December 29, 2022 on the standard for police investigation and harmonisation applicable to all formations of the Force for sanctity and guide against duplicity of purpose.

The Igwe reiterated that there was no gainsaying that the political atmosphere in the South East coupled with activities of gunmen have led to the killing of prominent sons of his zone, including the late Chief Oyibo Chukwu, among other unresolved high-profile killings in Enugu East Local Government Area as an issue of concern.

“I see this as yet another game plan to do me in,” said Igwe Ogbu, pointing out how difficult it has been for him and his family to survive with all his bank accounts, including the one through which the Enugu State Government pays his monthly stipends as Traditional Ruler, frozen.

He added: “I am disturbed, today my accounts are frozen without any link to illicit transactions and no one knows what action is next on the sleeves. In this light, I am crying out to the world to hear me and to hold CP. A Ibrahim and CSP Sunny Amison liable should anything untoward happen to me even as I am passionately pleading, for the IGP and PSC to swiftly intervene to save me.”

The Attorney to the Igwe has set in motion and forwarded a copy of a suit instituted by him against the IGP, CP A. Ibrahim. CSP Sunny Amison, First Bank Plc and Hon. V. V. Manga in pursuit of enforcement of his fundamental human rights procedure in an Enugu High Court against the respondents.

Reacting to the petition, the spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The petition to the Chairman on the above subject matter has been referred to the IGP for further investigation and necessary action.

“The commission will be awaiting a report of the investigation from the IGP.”

A call to the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on the subject was yet to be fully responded to as at press time as the police image maker promised to revert.