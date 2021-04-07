The Traditional Prime Minister of Ezioba in Abia State, Dr. Arinze Etie, has expressed profound gratitude to Senator Orji Kalu for attracting Federal Government’s project to his community.

Etie made the remark on Tuesday when Kalu visited the community in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State to inspect an ongoing motorised water borehole he attracted.

According to him: “This is the first time in the history of our community that a visible and tangible water project will be cited in this place.

“This water will service the primary health centre in our community.

“We will continue to support you and pray that God will guide you.”

Kalu, who was received into the community by a large crowd of natives, including the youths, men and women, said he was concerned about the wellbeing of the people.

He said: “You can see that these people have never had a water borehole all their life.

“They have depended on their streams for water.

“The project is nearing completion and in the next few months, the people will begin to enjoy the borehole.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kalu also inspected the rehabilitated block of eight classrooms at Eziama Community School, Nneato.

The Chief Whip of the Senate also inspected the 2km Ubahu-Akawa-Arikpe Road, Nneato.

In a reaction, Charles Ugochukwu, a native of Eziama and former local government chairmanship aspirant, said Kalu made it possible for his community to have tarred road.

Addressing the visibly elated locals, Kalu said the projects were in fulfillment of his campaign promise to them.

He said: “This is my own way of thanking the people for voting massively for me during the election because I believe they should feel the impact of governance.”

The lawmaker, representing Abia North Senatorial District, urged the people to support the All Progressives Congress so they will continue to enjoy more dividend of democracy.