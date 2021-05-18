Manager Roy Hodgson is set to leave Crystal Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 73-year-old former England boss said “the time is right to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football”.

Hodgson has been in charge of Palace since September 2017.

His final match will be against Liverpool, one of his former clubs, at Anfield on Sunday.

“It’s been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace,” said Hodgson, whose last game at Selhurst Park will be against Arsenal on Wednesday.

“I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.

“I have had so much support from my wife and family throughout my career and I have been contemplating this decision for some time, and now I believe the time is right to consider them and to see what the future holds for me,” he said.

Hodgson, who supported Palace as a child, replaced Frank de Boer as manager with the club bottom of the Premier League having lost their first four matches of the season without scoring a goal.

Despite losing his first three games in charge, Hodgson guided Palace to an 11th-place finish They have finished 12th and 14th in subsequent seasons and are currently 13th with two games remaining.

“It has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to work alongside Roy, who is both a magnificent human and an outstanding football manager,” said Palace chairman Steve Parish.

“I know how much it has meant to Roy managing the club he supported as a child, adding to his distinguished and unparalleled career in football management.

“His record with us simply cannot be overstated, he is the only Palace manager to secure four years in the Premier League and he has helped give us stability in the most turbulent of times.

“We will be forever grateful for his immense contribution.”

