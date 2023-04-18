Rows rage in PDP as NWC rejects Sekibo, Opara’s suspension

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the purported suspension of Senator George Sekibo and Dr Austin Opara as null and void and of no effect.

The party stated this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja Tuesday.

Ologunagba said the attention of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had been drawn to the purported suspension of Sekibo and Opara from the party,

It was reportedly carried out by the Ward Executives of Ward 2 of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area and Ward 10 of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, respectively.

“The NWC, after a thorough consideration of the petitions by Sekibo and Opara dated April 17, 2023 against the purported suspension, hereby declares the action by the said Ward Executives which borders on issues of discipline, as null and void and of no effect.

“The purported action is not being consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (As amended in 2017).

“For clarity, Section 57 (7) provides that “Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee, at any level except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governor or member of the National Assembly,” he said.

Ologunagba charged all leaders, critical stakeholders, members, supporters of the PDP in Rivers and the general public to disregard the purported suspension of the duo.

“The NWC enjoins all party members in Rivers to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our party and the nation,” he added.

Ologunagba said that the NWC was steadily progressing in its reconciliation efforts among all PDP members across the country and encouraged by the success so far achieved.