The Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Trust Fund, Femi Pedro, has promised that the famous Mobolaji Johnson Sports Complex, Rowe Park would wear a new look as rehabilitation work is ongoing at the edifice.

Pedro, who was the special guest at the 2021 NTTF National Championships held in Lagos at the weekend, called on the private sector to partner Lagos State in empowering the youth through sport.

The former Lagos State Deputy Governor said: “I want to assure you that you will soon see a brand new Rowe Park that will even look better than Omolade Okoya-Thomas Hall because work has started in rejuvenating the edifice to international standard.

“Through huge support from the private sector, we have been able to raise some funds to execute work on the edifice and we hope more private sector can come on board to be part of the efforts to revive sports facilities in Lagos.

“We hope with this edifice in good shape, our youths can have the opportunity to showcase their talents so that we can have more world champions emerging from Lagos to the world.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, commended the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation for their efforts to put the country on the world map with the performance of its athletes at major international competitions.

The Minister, who was represented by a Director in the Ministry, Simeon Ebhojiaye, expressed satisfaction with the quality of organisation of the National Championships.

Dare urged other federations to take a cue from NTTF in staging tournaments that would help to unearth talents for the country.