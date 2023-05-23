Route to my success is very rough, tough – Hilda Baci recounts

Chef Hilda Baci said the route to her success is very rough and tough.

Baci, 26, who recently achieved the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking by an individual, said she had struggled persistently, to the extent that she was homeless.

The culinary connoisseur shared her story during a TV interview programme.

While reacting to the misconceptions surrounding her sudden rise to fame, Hilda said; “A lot of people see this buzz now, and most of them think I dropped from the sky. They didn’t know I was homeless at some point. There’s an entire phase and journey that got me here, and I’m not even done”.

“This is still part of a journey. I’m still on a path, and I’m still going. It’s not always going to be rosy. It’s not always going to be easy. But we need more examples like this so people can say, ‘Hilda did it, so I can do it as well” Baci stressed.