Rough Diamond: A review, by Akpandem James

The first thing that caught attention about the book was its title: “Rough Diamond.” Diamonds ordinarily are known for being clean, precious gemstones with sparkling attributes. Rough depicts lacking in refinement or polish. A rough diamond would therefore convey a metaphorical contextualisation of great potentiality lacking in refinement – a precious entity in its natural state devoid of cutting and polishing to reveal its hidden virtues. The complexity of the book title’s conceptualisation became clear in the storyline’s exposition.

The title reminds of some books of similar word formation – Diamond in the Rough by Skye Warren and Diamonds in the Rough by Portia Da Costa. Warren’s Diamond in the Rough is a dark romance novel in which a kidnapped woman navigates captivity, uncovering secrets and forming unexpected connections amidst danger and suspense.

The story is part of a trilogy and features complex characters, suspenseful action, and a blend of romance and intrigue.

Similarly, Da Costa’s Diamonds in the Rough is a Victorian erotic romance novel. The story focuses on one Miss Adela Ruffington and Wilson Ruffington, who share a history filled with passion and betrayal. In spite of the different genres and styles employed in conveying the narratives, the two books utilise the diamond metaphor to explore themes of transformation, hidden potential and the complexities of human relationships.

Cynthia Obiora’s Rough Diamond treads that trajectory. Some say the morning defines the day. This finds expression in Obiora’s work where the prologue serves as an appetizer and the epilogue serves as the dessert. It is basically a story book, a chronology that resonates with real life experiences of some people, in some quarters – a familiar storyline. It is a story of small beginnings, sumptuous assumptions and sober denouement. The lessons learnt transformed the worldview of the main character in the book and defined her future.

Although Diamonds in the Rough was published in 2013, Diamond in the Rough was published in 2020 and Rough Diamonds was published in 2024, they share some similarities. The trajectory hangs on a romance that got challenged by betrayals and vicissitudes. They espouse narratives that showcase a blend of romance and intrigues, but the victims emerged with life lessons that shaped their future. These are common themes that run through the three novels, which have diamond stones cast on smokey dark covers.

Obiora’s Rough Diamond starts with a conversation that would sound familiar to low-level inhabitants of major cities in Nigeria. In fact, it is a typical story in the consciousness of slum dwellers. A story that resonates with those who have either inhabited or interacted with the urban slums of Lagos. A narrative of poverty, hustle, rivalry, harassment and intimidation. The main character, Nwanne, experienced and witnessed all of these at close quarters.

The author describes a narrative based on the true experiences of a young girl who believed that the quickest way to achieve a good life and gain influence was to attach herself to a wealthy man. However, her real-life experiences proved otherwise. She was so convinced of this mindset that she defied her parents and ended up with betrayals and strife. She came out of it though, and the lessons learnt refined her rough fate to a bright revelation.

The book paints a vivid picture of the escapades of young people who suddenly discover themselves on the other side of maturity, beginning to inch some freedom into their custodial life. From association with Enefe, a more exposed friend, Nwanne was transported at a birthday party from the realm of innocence to that of youthful rascality, from which she got associated with not just a boy which she identified with openly but also an old man that she kept secret.

It encapsulates the excitement of a romantic engagement, the apprehension of mismatch, the concerns of friends and family and the power of conviction. Nwanne shared the excitement of a marriage proposal from the old man, Babatunde with her bosom friend Tessy who was more worried about the age disparity between them. She tried to talk her out of it, but Nwanne who was already sold on the idea informed her parents. Opposition, apprehension and pressure set in to dissuade her. When those failed, the extended family members were brought into the picture. Because of some of those involved in the last set, she almost caved in, but love – or is it infatuation – overwhelmed her.

The story mirrors the falsity of cravings, especially when decisions are taken against rational thinking and pushed by sustained obstinacy. It also depicts tragedy as a trigger for the expedition of wishful desires. Nwanne’s father’s death gave vent to her long-planned escape into Babatunde’s nest, but the envisaged good life became a mirage. Reality set in, especially with the birth of a child she thought would be a game changer. Intrigues took centre stage, frustration loomed, misery followed and then a desire to escape to a new life. A flashback showed a bleak future. She was caged, not by Babatunde, but by the circumstances she thrust on herself.

A ray of hope for a better situation started showing from Chapter Five. Her aunt, Aunty Oma, came to the rescue. She hatched and executed a business plan which prepared her for a new lease of life. Again, it was a game of intrigue that saw both of them outsmarting Babatunde’s overbearing sister, Aunty Sola. From then the story started changing but did not signify the end of Nwanne’s travails. She got into another fix in a second relationship, but at the end of it all she learnt some useful lessons that were to guide her future interactions and existence.

It is a self-narrative story that combines the themes of overcoming the past and achieving goals through learnt lessons. It is set in a location that perfectly fits the storyline and is masterfully presented by a writer who seems to be at home with descriptive storytelling. The author’s understanding of the setting is evident through her use of the local language and her familiarity with cultural norms.

Obiorah’s background in mass communications and public relations shines through the book, with evidence to support her husband and children’s assumption that she is “the best storyteller ever.” An associate professor, Obiorah’s scholarship in occupational health, safety and environment issues adds impetus to her literary excursion. Her writing style has a harmonious rhythm, especially in how she blends formal English expressions with Pidgin narratives.

Rough Diamond is a 155-page book formatted in a 6 x 9-inch size. The body text is set in a 13-point Palatino Linotype font. The front cover features a simple design of three diamonds stacked on each other, symbolising the stages of progression: from a rough state through a crucible to a refined state. The colours on the front cover are sombre – different hues of black – from grey to dark. The back cover is soft peach-coloured with a snippet of the book, a brief about the author and her mug shot. The book has 13 chapters and is published by Belant Publications.

• James is a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

