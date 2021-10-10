Rotimi Williams’ family confirms passing of Ladi, reveals his celebration

The family of Rotimi Williams has officially announced the passing of Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams (SAN).

A statement by Ms. F.R.A. Williams said Ladi Rotimi-Williams “died in the early hours of Sunday, 3rd October 2021”.

Born on December 1, 1946, the legal icon, who would have clocked 75 in December, according to the family, “leaves a legacy of integrity and service to humanity, the legal profession and the nation at large:”

The statement reads in part: “We regret to announce the demise of our Principal and Father Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams SAN, which took place in the early hours of Sunday, October 3rd 2021.

“Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams SAN leaves a legacy of integrity and service to humanity, the legal profession and the nation at large.

“The family and Law Firm are grieved by his passing. The calls, condolence messages and concerns we have received are appreciated.

“The family and Law Firm have opened a condolence register at our Chambers in Victoria Island Lagos for the public (Covid19 protocols to be observed). You may also visit our website and leave a message on the electronic condolence register: www.clrwc.com

“You may also leave tributes at:-

https://www.forevermissed.com/ chiefladi-rotimi-williamssan/ about

“The general public will be notified of the funeral arrangements in due time.”