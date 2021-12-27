Rotimi Amaechi began life as Peter Odili’s houseboy, suffers from inferiority – Reno Omokri,

A former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has slammed the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over his comment about his former boss’ ( Jonathan) administration.

Amaechi in a recent interview with Channels TV said the money left behind by Goodluck Jonathan when he left office in 2015, couldn’t have sustained Nigeria for three weeks.

Reacting to his comment through his Instagram page, Omokri described Amaechi as a “liar.”

He wrote;

”This is exactly what Jonathan left behind on May 29, 2015, that Amaechi said could not sustain Nigeria for three weeks:

* Foreign reserve of $28.6 billion

* $2.2 billion in the Excess Crude Account

* $5.6 billion Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited dividends

* Over $1 billion investments via the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority

“Rotimi Amaechi is just a useless liar, who thinks he can get APC’s Vice Presidential slot by attacking former President Jonathan.

“2023 is near.

“The whole of Nigeria will soon see what Buhari will leave behind, apart from $40 trillion debt.

“Amaechi began life as Peter Odili’s houseboy and that inferiority complex has refused to leave.

“Sadly, he has a perpetual problem with self worth and Nigerians are cautioned not to take him seriously.”