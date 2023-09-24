Rotary rehabilitates potholes in Abuja, says gesture is to promote road safety

The Rotary Club of Abuja Kubwa (RCAK), District 9125, has rehabilitated some potholes along the Gado Nasko road in Kubwa, Abuja.

The Club also reconstructed a Police Traffic Post at the Aso Savings junction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Aso Savings Junction, which was also rehabilitated, had been in a deplorable state for some time now.

The poor state of the junction was characterised with deep potholes, thereby causing traffic as motorists tried to manoeuvre the bad spots.

The move by Rotary Club of Abuja Kubwa was in compliance with its responsibility to provide humanitarian services to communities in order to give them a sense of belonging.

Inaugurating the project, Rotarian Sagab Ahmed, the District Governor, 9125 commended the Club for fulfilling the Corporate Social Responsibility CSR of Rotary, which includes community development and peace building.

“This project is quite commendable, particularly looking at the community in which the project has been done, which is very useful to many people’s regular usage.”

According to him, as much as the government is doing a lot in community development, the local government also has a role to play in ensuring that these projects are carried out across board.

“The government cannot do everything on their own which is why humanitarian organisations such as Rotary has taken it upon itself to also contribute to humanity through these community projects.

“We also want to urge the local governments to be more actively involved in community development projects and the sustainability of these projects.”

Ahmed also urged the people of the area to own and maintain the projects as it would inspire the government, Rotary and humanitarian organisations to do more.

Also speaking, the President of RCAK, Emmanuel ABONTA said the execution of the project was strategic as there was the need for proper conduct by motorists and other road users.

According to him, it is very critical at this time and always for the security of human lives and property.

“Our country has continued to battle with incessant road crashes resulting from bad roads but more importantly from negligence on the part of motorists.

“There is, therefore, an urgent need to bring this disturbing trend to a record low.

“Rotary Club of Abuja Kubwa is contributing to this effort by renovating traffic control posts and potholes filling projects that promoted safety ethics for road users.

“The selected site for the project is unique and serves the above purpose perfectly considering the fact that Aso savings junction Kubwa remains one of the busiest inland transit ways in the community.

“We are convinced this project will contribute to educating road users and by extension help abate road accidents,” Abonta said.

In her remarks, the Assistant Governor of District 9125, Rotarian Jatto Bukola said that the rehabilitation of potholes, especially at the Aso Savings Junction, would reduce traffic in the area.

“We believe that this project will reduce the traffic jams caused by potholes because the potholes not only cause traffic but also creates conflict among commuters due to congestion.

“It is very crucial to note that this is one of the duties of rotary to see how we can serve humanity, regardless of religion and ethnicity.

“I really appreciate the effort that RCAK put together for this impactful project,” she said. NAN