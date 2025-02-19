Rotary Governor-elect tasks officers on unity, impactful projects

The District Governor-elect for Rotary International, District 9127, Dame Princess Joy Nky Okoro, has pleaded with members to unite people wherever they live or work and to repect diverse voices

She also asked clubs in the district to embark on impactful projects for the masses.

She, however, pleaded with district officers to mentor new members by making clubs attractive through a culture of inclusivity.

Okoro gave the tasks at the District Team Learning Seminar at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja on Wednesday.

She said Rotary International was determined to “Unite for Good” in 2025/2026.

She said: “Rotary International President’s message serves as a call to action, a reminder that our strength lies in our unity and our ability to include diverse voices. As Rotary International President reminds us, ‘Rotary’s impact grows when we expand our reach and deepen our connections.’

“Today, we answer that call by committing to grow Rotary’s presence in every corner of our district, especially in states where our footprint is minimal or non-existent. We must work to unite our society.

“This seminar is where vision meets action. Paul Harris once said, ‘Rotary is not an organisation; it is a way of life.’ Let us embody that philosophy by focusing on three critical priorities: expanding Rotary’s reach, diversifying club types, and growing membership,” she said.

Okoro outlined their critical priorities, which include establishing clubs in states where none currently existed, increasing the number of clubs in states with only one, creating corporate clubs, passport clubs, e-clubs, and other innovative models to engage professionals, youth, and underserved communities.

She stressed the importance of retaining members and attracting new ones who reflect the diversity of their communities.

“This is how we ‘Unite for Good’, by making Rotary accessible, inclusive, and impactful. Imagine a district where each state boasts multiple Rotary clubs, each tailored to meet the unique needs of its community.

“Envision Rotaract and Interact clubs flourishing in universities and schools, creating pathways for future leaders. Picture a Rotary where every member feels valued, connected, and inspired to serve.

“This is not just a dream; it’s a goal within reach. To achieve it, we need you, the visionaries in this room, to identify untapped regions and collaborate with neighbouring clubs to plant seeds of service. We must champion flexible club models that resonate with modern lifestyles while upholding Rotary’s values.

“We need to mentor new members and leaders to ensure sustainability and passion in every new club, while focusing on membership growth by making Rotary irresistible—through meaningful projects, engaging meetings, and a culture of inclusivity,” she said.

The district governor-elect advised the executives to think boldly and consider how their clubs can sponsor new clubs in neighbouring states.

“How can we leverage technology to engage remote members? How do we make Rotary irresistible to younger generations and professionals? Let the Four-Way Test guide your answers. Share your ideas fearlessly in today’s sessions, and leave with a concrete plan to expand Rotary’s footprint and membership.

“Margaret Mead once said, ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.’ Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has. Today, we are that group.

“Let us leave here ready to lead with courage, serve with humility, and demonstrate that when Rotarians unite, good always prevails. Together, we will expand Rotary’s reach, grow our membership, and create a legacy of service that spans every state, every heart, and every need,” she said.

Earlier, the District Governor of District 9127, Mike Ukachi Nwanoshiri, who is set to hand over to the District Governor-elect on July 1, emphasized the importance of setting measurable, achievable, reliable, and sustainable goals for the greater community.

“The training for our members is crucial because without it, they will not understand the vision of the District Governor-elect. I invested in training during my year, and that has contributed to my successful tenure.

“You must train your members, especially the district officers who will work alongside you. In Rotary, the assistant governors and district officers being trained today will be instrumental in supporting the governor in her absence.

“It is essential to equip them with knowledge about our direction, goals, and projects before the new year begins. This is what the district governor-elect is doing today. It is akin to a state governor having commissioners and directors working together,” he stated.

He further outlined the first goals they set, which prioritize increasing their impact and membership while empowering youth.

“We ensure that each goal we set is measurable, achievable, reliable, and sustainable, not just a goal for its own sake. There is no such thing as something free in this world. If you are eating free food, someone else has paid for it.

“If you are getting into a free car, somebody is fueling it and driving it. As Rotarians, we have committed ourselves to be humanitarian providers. Despite the economic challenges, we remain dedicated to our mission,” he said.

