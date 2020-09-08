Moses Gbande

The Second Female President of the Rotary Club of Jos, Utan, Ambassador Jane Ogo Egbo, over the weekend donated 20 wheel chairs to physically challenged persons across the Muslim and Christian divides in Plateau State to ease their movement.

Egbo, who is the fifth President of the club, made the presentation during her investiture at a colourful ceremony held in Jos.

She appealed to government to support the leadership of the Rotary Club to actualise her dreams.

Speaking with our Correspondent on the significance of the event, Ambassador Egbo disclosed that the investiture marks the day Rotarians gather for a fund raising, induction of new members and make members to support the projects they would want to carry out.

She highlighted some of the projects they want to carry out within the one year tenure to include building of toilet facilities at a selected government School in Jos as well as the building of a borehole at abattoir among others.

She said: “You know what is happening in this COVID-19 pandemic, and you can’t go to a market where there is no water and toilet facilities and we identified these essential facilities to ease the suffering of the people there.

“We have during the week visited orphanage homes and made some donations.

“We also donated items to pregnant women.

“We also conducted tree planting at the leadership training centre, Sherri Hills.”

Egbo said the presentation of the wheel chairs to the physically challenged persons was to ease their transportation and for them to go to school and do their businesses, warning that any of the the beneficiaries caught using the wheel chair for alms begging shall forfeit it.

Earlier at the event, members of the Rotary Club were challenged to be agent of change, and adhere strictly to the objectives of the club by being accountable, build harmonious working relationship with one another, any where they found themselves.



Guest Speaker at the event, Prof. Benedicta Dauda, who spoke on the topic: “Rotarians as agent of change,” commended the celebrant for taking bold steps to reach out to the needy, stressing that as agent of change, their primary responsibilities at their work places is to take actions and carry out interventions where necessary.

Dauda challenge Rotarians to be passionate in creating positive change among the people, as well as building bridges and touching lives of the less privileged.

She said the provision of wheel chairs to the physically challenged by the president was a remarkable step worth emulating by all.

Also speaking, Chairman of the occasion, P. D. S. Kingsley Okeke-Agulu, appealed to the invited guests, and members of the club to support the newly-elected president to enable her succeed in actualising her dreams.