Rotary Club of Ikeja-South donates bags, books to entire school

Over 400 customized bags and thousands of ROKEJAS exercise books, rulers, biros, pencils, erasers, sharpeners among others were on Thursday shared among pupils of Temidire Primary School in Akute, Ogun State by the Rotary Club of Ikeja-South.

Led by the President of the club and Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, Rotarian Azuh Arinze, and ably supported by past presidents such as Bade Oke, Niyi Adesanya, Remi Bello, Julius Nwokoro and Remi Babarinde, as well as members like Michael Effiong, Okey Anachuna, Funmi Abe, Hilary Egeregor, Segun Agbi, Andrew Esechie and Omolara Omotosho, the community literally stood still for the Rotarians who arrived in a convoy.

Equally part of the team was veteran broadcaster and Biscon Communications Chairman, Prince Bisi Olatilo; Chief Executive Officer of Encomium Weekly, Kunle Bakare; MD/CEO of Marketing and Promotions Concepts, Kunle Onime, alongside a special delegation sent by the Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Clement Oladele, and others.

The multi-million naira star project was in fulfillment of the promise made by Rotarian Azuh, who is the 31st President of the club, during his investiture on October 22, 2017 to donate bags, books and other writing materials to schools.

Excited and enchanted, the pupils, their teachers and Temidire community leaders showered praises and thanks on Rotary for making a difference in their lives.

This was just as the Rotarians first did 10 years ago during the tenure of AG Remi Bello, the MD of Crittal Hope Aluminium, who facilitated the construction of Temidire Primary School.

Thrilling the visiting Rotarians with songs, dance, poem recitation and so on, joy and happiness were boldly written on the children’s faces all through the event.

“This is just one of our own little ways of serving humanity,” said Azuh. “We thank Rotary and we also thank all those that have supported us.”