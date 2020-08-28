The Rotary Club of Ikeja, District 9110 stormed the Modupe Cole Memorial Home for the Handicapped last Monday for the club’s “We Care Project”.

Led by the Club’s Opportunities President, Rotarian Dotun Lampejo, members of the Rotary Club of Ikeja donated food supplies, adult diapers, cleaning items and personal hygiene supplies to the residents of the Modupe Cole Memorial Home care and treatment home for children living with disabilities.

Speaking at the event, Rotarian Lampejo said the club was at the Modupe Home this year to contribute their own little way to the care of the residents of the home like they do from time to time.

According to him: “We Care Project is one of the yearly projects undertaken by the club in putting a smile on the faces of the less privileged or less able members of the Society and the Rotary Club of Ikeja has always appreciated the enormous amount of work undertaken by the staff of the home and the expenses involved in providing the care for residents.”

He stated further that Rotary Club of Ikeja has always regarded Modupe Cole Memorial Home as “our partner”.

He added that Rotary Club of Ikeja had adopted the Children of the home over the years and were excited to support them.

While responding to the Ikeja Rotary President, the representative of the Home, M. Cole, who is the Supervisor, and also Alhaja Sherifat Rabiu, the Principal, commended Rotary Club of Ikeja for its consistent support over the years, adding that the Home would continue to make lives better for the Children.