Rotary Club of Ikeja hosts 2021 Foundation Dinner in Lagos

All is set for this year’s Rotary Club of Ikeja’s Foundation Dinner cum Fundraising, which is scheduled to take place on Monday (today).

The Foundation Dinner will have past District Governor, Dr. Wale Ogunbadejo, as the Guests Speaker, the Club said.

Speaking on the event, the Foundation Director, Rotarian Lanre Lawal, said the Dinner, which is a yearly event, is held to raise funds for the Rotary Foundation.

According to Rotarian Lawal: The Foundation Dinner will not only be an evening of fine dining, great wine and engaging entertainment, but it will also an excellent evening of networking.”

While corroborating the Foundation Director, the President of Rotary Club of Ikeja, Rotarian Gbenga Badejo, added that the event would also afford the club the opportunity to encourage individuals who have excelled in their fields of endeavour in the society to be Paul Harris Fellows.

Rotarian Badejo said: “At Rotary Club of Ikeja, we are always setting standard and keeping faith to the ideals and tenets of the Rotary International.

“Like we do every year, we will be hosting the Rotary Foundation Dinner and Launching, and our goal is always to out-do our past.

“This year, we will not only be inducting and decorating new members into our club but also decorating some Paul Harris Fellows.

“The ultimate goal is to raise funds for the Rotary Foundation and we are determined to do so, after all our club since establishment over five decades ago has been at the forefront of providing service to others, promoting integrity and advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.”

The Dinner will take place at Erith Apartment and Suites, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos State.