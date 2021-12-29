Rotary Club of Ikeja celebrates triple Christmas festivities

It was a triple Christmas celebration for the Rotary Club of Ikeja led by its Change Maker President, Gbenga Badejo, FCA.

As it has always done for many years, the club started the Christmas celebration with a visit to SOS Children’s Village where the club donated different food items, welfare and hygiene materials to the children.

Some of the items donated by the club included bags of rice and beans, yam tubers, detergent, beverages, disinfectants insecticides, soaps, vegetable oil and assorted soft drinks.

Some days later, the President, Gbenga Badejo hosted the members and friends to the annual President’s Christmas Party in his residence where the attendees enjoyed themselves and had great moments and lots of fun.

The triple Christmas celebration came to a climax on Christmas Day with the club’s annual visit to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), which for over 45years has been one of the club’s signature projects.

The club not only presented awards to some of the deserving staff members but also donated some medical equipment to the hospital namely, patient trolleys, wheelchairs, bedsheets, pillow slip, oximeter pulse and digital Sphygmomanometer.

According to the Club President, the visit to the SOS Children’s Village was to show love to the underprivileged who were usually forgotten during Christmas celebrations.

He said, ‘’At Rotary Club of Ikeja, we always extend our love and support to the indigent children and the hospital, especially during Christmas. We celebrate in our different homes, but we should also extend such celebrations to the indigent and disadvantaged, which has become a tradition in our club.

‘’LASUTH has also become one of our star projects and year in, year out, we donate medical equipment to the hospital to demonstrate our commitment and compassion to ensuring that in every sphere of the society, we continue to take action to create lasting impacts in our communities .’’