Rotary Club hosts Director-General Lawson, empowers entrepreneurs

Rotary club of Ikeja became the first Rotary club in Rotary International District 9110 to host the Imaginative District Governor, Omotunde Lawson last Monday during the first business meeting of the club in the 2022/2023 Rotary Year which took place at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja

According to a press release issued by the Director, Public Image of the club, Rotarian Segun Adebowale, the event which was attended by the Doyen of the District, Past District Governor, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi also witnessed the empowerment of entrepreneurs and traders.

The club presented a cheque of N500,000 to Isolo Obada Market women as well as vocational tools like Gas cooker, two Sewing machines, 3-in-1 Printer and two Hair dryers to the NAFOWA Vocational and ICT Center, Ikeja for its graduating students.

Speaking at the event, the imaginative District Governor commended the club for its many decades of commitment and passion towards making the society a better one.

According to Rotarian Lawson, ‘’I want to commend the club for being a shining light in the District for many decades. Time has come in the District for bigger clubs like Rotary club of Ikeja to collaborate with smaller clubs so that all the clubs in the District irrespective of its status have a sense of belonging in the District.

President of the club, Rotarian Sola Akinsiku announced that the club was donating vocational tools and also distributing interest-free loans of N25,000 each to 20 beneficiaries of traders in Isolo Obada Market.

“At Rotary Club of Ikeja, we have always been supporting indigent traders of Isolo Obada Market for many years and this year is no different. The market leader identified beneficiaries of the scheme and they have collected the interest free loans. In addition, we are also supporting graduates of the NAFOWA Vocation and ICT Center by giving them vocational tools, which we have also been doing for many years.’’

The Imaginative District Governor was accompanied to the business meeting by her husband, Rotarian Francis Akingbade Lawson , District Secretary, Assistant Governor Azuh Arinze, District Treasurer, Past President Tayo Egunjobi, Chief of Staff, Past Assistant Governor Segun Adewakun, Special Assistant, Assistant Governor Valentine Shomoye, Personal Assistant, Past President Ronke Jones-Adewale, Assistant District Secretary, Past President Fatima Hassan and Assistant District Secretary, Past President Omoshalewa Jeje.