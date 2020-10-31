The Rotary Club of Naraguta, District 9125, on Saturday donated some wheelchairs to polio survivors in Jos, Plateau.

The club donated the chairs during the investiture ceremony of its 36th President, Lamina Adesoji.

Presenting the chairs to 10 beneficiaries, the Assistant Governor of the club, Eno Akpan, urged the beneficiaries to use the wheelchairs to aid their mobility in their various endeavours.

She said the wheelchairs should not be used for begging or resold by the beneficiaries, saying Rotary is committed to improving their well being.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Rotary Organisation was instrumental in the campaign against polio and the certification of Nigeria as polio free on June, 2020.

Also speaking at the occasion, the new president of the club, Adesoji, said that the donation is part of Rotary’s frequent contribution to humanitarian service.

He said that so far under his watch, which started on July, 2020, the club has donated a water project to the Vocational School of the Blind in Zawan to ease their hardship in accessing potable water.

He said the school community which was majorly populated by vision-impaired persons suffered hardship especially during the dry season because it had a dysfunctional borehole.

NAN reports that the project included the installation of an overhead tank and a generator to power the borehole during power outage.

“There are still more project we are planning to do.

“Sometimes, we send people to school to help them finish their education and do medical Interventions, depending on members’ contributions,” he said.

He said he is proud to be a Rotarian because he has always desired to contribute to humanity, urging the public to join the club to augment government’s efforts, help the vulnerable groups and the indigents in the society.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Tasiu Ibrahim appreciated the club for their kind gesture, saying the wheelchairs will assist them in going to places where they earn their livelihood.

Ibrahim, a vulcanizer, also prayed for more resources for the club to enable them donate tricycles for them to use for transportation business.

NAN also reports that the club presented awards to five personalities who have supported the club and distinguished themselves in their various careers and contributed much to community services.

The awards were presented to the Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof Sonni Tyoden, Prof. Samuel Aje, the Vice Chancellor of Achievers University in Ibadan.

Other recipients were Dr Abel Aigege and Mr Alheri David both from the Carter Center in Jos.

Poliomyelitis (often simply called polio) is an acute viral infection that involves the gastrointestinal tract and occasionally the central nervous system.