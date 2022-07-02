Rotary club donates security post to Benin custodial centre

The Rotary Club Benin Metropolitan Chapter has donated a security post to the Benin Custodial Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Edo State Command.

This is contained in a statement by the Command PRO, DSC Aminu Suleman, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Benin, the capital city.

Suleman said the donation was in furtherance of the long existing partnership to support the Custodial Centre in the attainment of the mandate of securing inmates in custody.

The PRO noted that the project was initiated by the Officer in Charge of the Centre, DCC Sikiru Balogun.

According to the statement, the outgoing President of the Club, Rotarian Joseph Ogbemi, “Benin Custodial Centre has long been registered as our pet projects Centre.

“The club will continue to support the Custodial Centre, in spite of several signature projects already donated to it.”

While inaugurating the project, the Controller of Corrections, Ogwude Charles appreciated the Club for its humanitarian activities and regular support to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The Controller, represented by the Officer in Charge of the Custodial Centre, DCC Balogun assured that the project would be put to good use.

He called on the general public to partner with the Service for the good of the society.

Present at the event were the President-elect of the Club Chapter, Rotarian Cash Nehizena and the Vice President Rotarian Edugie Mabel.