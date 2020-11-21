The Rotary Club of Nigeria on Saturday carried out free primary healthcare services and donated 48 cartons of menstrual hygiene sanitary towels to women in the FCT.

Rotn. Okonkwo Cheima, President of Rotary Club of Abuja District 9125 – Kubwa gateway, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Bwari that the project was part of activities to mark the Rotary 2020 Family Health Day.

NAN reports that the event was organised by Rotary Club with support from the Federal Ministry of Health, Society for Family Health, and two NGOs – Love Your Menses and Sustainable Healthcare International.

According to Okonkwo, the project is often carried out annually to support humanity and less privileged people in rural-urban communities.

Okonkwo said, “We chose this community because we discovered that it is within our fellowship area; we also realised from needs assessment that it needed support.

“From needs assessment, some projects we want to do here include donation of boreholes, health centres and toilet facilities for the public primary school.

“The school does not have good toilet facility; this project is one of the things we are bringing to the community, to create awareness about the health situation.

“From medical tests carried out today, we will be able to tell them how healthy they are, if they are positive to a disease, we will refer them to hospital.”

Bmuoko Community Leader, Yaya Ibrahim, who spoke with NAN, expressed appreciation to Rotary Club for its initiative targeted at improving the wellbeing of residents.

He commended the organisation for its decision to adopt the community as its area of concentration and part of activities.

“They will repair our children’s school toilet that is dilapidated.

“They are also going to provide an hospital through collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and drill a borehole for the community.

“They have started with free medical check-up; if you have sickness, they can provide first aid treatment here and refer you to hospital for further treatment,” Ibrahim said.

Sunday Tumuyi, Head Teacher of LEA Primary School, Bmuoko, lauded Rotary Club for finding it necessary to deliver free health services in the place.

“We really need to thank them and it is not only the medical services they rendered in the school, they highlighted lots of projects for the community and our school is a beneficiary.

“They have promised to renovate our children’s toilet; we thank the organisation and pray God to bless their activities,” Ibrahim said.