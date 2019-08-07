The ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions on Wednesday adopted Dr Maria do Rosario, Head of the Cape Verde’s Election Management Body as its new president from now till 20121.

The decision was announced in a communiqué issued at the end of the network’s Symposium and 6th General Assembly in Abuja, which was read by Francis Oke, Permanent Secretary of ECONEC.

Goncalves is taking over from Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who is the outgoing President and the Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent Electoral Commission.

Oke said that the general assembly also adopted a unanimous resolution conferring the title of Honorary Yakubu in accordance with provisions of the ECONEC Statute.

He said that the honourary president which was in recognition of Yakubu’s exemplary leadership and contributions to the promotion of democracy and good governance in the ECOWAS region.

Oke said that Newton Barry, Chair Burkina Faso’s electoral body was also elected as 1st Vice President, Alieu Njai, Chair of Independent Electoral Commision of Gambia emerged as Second Vice President.

Others were Amadou Ba-Chair of Mali as Treasurer; Madam Jean Mensa as Deputy Treasurer.

Oke said that the assembly also adopted the Activity Report and Financial Report of the outgoing Steering Committee of the network led by Yakubu.

He said that the new steering committee would be assisted by him.

He said: “The Assembly commended the outgoing Steering Committee and the staff of the Secretariat and stressed the need for consolidation of the gains achieve under the leadership of the outgoing Steering Committee and sustainability.”

He also added that the next regular Biennial General Assembly was scheduled to take place in Praise, the capital of Cape Verde.

Yakubu speaking with newsmen after the event commended the network for the honourary president saying it was for Nigeria and not himself.

He explained that the new president was arrived in line with the network’s guidelines that any chairman of a country with less than two years to the end of his tenure could not contest for the election.

The Director of Political Affairs, ECOWAS Commission, Dr Remi Ajibewa, speaking earlier on behalf of the commission commended Nigeria for the big brother role it had played so far.

He also commended the roles Yakubu had placed, and called for consolidation on his achievement.

He said: “We are getting to a stage where we need consolidation of what has been started.

“We charge the incoming that they should continue where the outgoing steering committee stopped.”

He said that with what he had seen in ECONEC, ECOWAS was getting to a stage where it did not need to hire experts from Europen Union.

The network International Symposium on the “Promotion of Inclusivity in the Electoral Process” and general assembly was attended by head of EMBs in 15 member states in West Africa.