Ronaldo wants to return to Real Madrid this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen to return to Real Madrid during this summer’s transfer window.

The Portugal international re-joined Manchester United from Juventus last year and has been in impressive scoring form for the Red Devils this term, netting 14 times in 23 appearances in all competitions.

Ronaldo will allegedly leave Old Trafford, though, if the 20-time English champions fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

According to El Nacional, the 36-year-old has asked his agent Jorge Mendes to determine, which clubs would be interested in his signature ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The report claimed that Ronaldo “would be delighted to return to Madrid”, with the Portuguese desperate to win more trophies before the end of his career, while Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keeping a close eye on the developments.

The forward scored 450 goals and registered 132 assists in 438 appearances for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2018 before making the move to Juventus.

Ronaldo, who has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2023, won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey crowns and four Champions League trophies during his time in the Spanish capital.