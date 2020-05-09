Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled his latest off-field project with health club chain Crunch – and shared a seven-step workout with his social media followers to kickstart the partnership.

The Juventus superstar fronts a fitness-based “new gym concept” with the US-based company, and had originally teased the concept on Friday.

And with a joint announcement alongside CR7 Crunch Fitness, Ronaldo virtually guided fitness fanatics through seven workouts to help them stay in shape during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ronaldo had initially collaborated with Crunch in 2017 to open a new gym in the Cuidad Lineal district of Madrid, and had been in attendance to share the secret behind his ripped physique.

The 35-year-old revealed he usually trained “four or five times a week with 200 or 300 sit-ups” and has once again joined forces with Crunch to keep his followers active despite the lack of football.

An official website has been created for the partnership, with more details expected to follow after Ronaldo’s first update on Saturday.

Ronaldo recently urged people to keep busy by inviting fans to take part in a core strength challenge.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid talisman as part of Nike’s Living Room Initiative, performed a toe touch-style ab exercise and recorded an impressive 142 repetitions in 45 seconds.

But his return to the training field has been place on hold for two weeks, with Ronaldo having to spend a fortnight in quarantine before gearing up for the return of Serie A.

Ronaldo returned to Italy on Monday, but must isolate and adhere to the Italian authorities’ measures concerning the ongoing pandemic.

After the Italian top flight was suspended, Ronaldo temporarily relocated to his home island of Madeira and regularly posted fitness updates on his social media platforms.

