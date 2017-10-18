Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list 

Cristiano Ronaldo is the richest sports personality in Europe, according to the latest Forbes’ Rich List.

The Real Madrid striker has earned an incredible £70 million in the last year, along with picking up another Champions League winners medal and become the inaugural winner of The Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

In fact, such is the Portuguese star’s wealth that he is only £1 million short of being the most wealthy celebrity on the continent, with Harry Potter author JK Rowling earning £71 million in that same period.

Ronaldo is joined by just one Englishman on the list, with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton sat in 11th place having earned £32 million.

And despite the money flowing through the Premier League, there is just one sole representative from England’s top flight, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic sneaking into the top 20 thanks to his earnings of £24 million.