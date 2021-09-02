Ronaldo to wear Man U No.7 shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the No 7 shirt again at Manchester United, the club has confirmed.

Ronaldo re-signed for United on deadline day from Juventus on a two-year contract, with the option to extend for another year.

The Portuguese forward famously wore the No 7 shirt in his first spell at United, but there were concerns he may not have been able to wear that number this season with Edinson Cavani occupying the No 7 jersey.

However, with the departure of Daniel James to Leeds on deadline day, allowed Cavani to take James’ vacant No 21 shirt with Ronaldo reclaiming the No 7 shirt from Cavani.