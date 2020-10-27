Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time this month and will miss Juventus’ clash with Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Portuguese star hoped to be able face foe Lionel Messi in the Champions League clash.

But a third positive test means he will continue isolating away from his family and teammates.

Ronaldo tested positive last week and the week prior to that, which will worry the star’s millions of followers.

The Juventus ace has also been accused of breaking COVID-19 guidelines earlier this month.

Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora had been asked whether Ronaldo had broken regulations and said on October 15: “Without authorisation from the health authorities, I think he has violated the protocol.”

Ronaldo had insisted he followed the guidelines upon testing positive having had questions over whether he should have returned to Italy.

“A gentlemen here in Italy, whose name I won’t mention, said I didn’t obey the protocol — that’s simply a lie,” Ronaldo said from his Turin villa.

“I followed all the protocols and I will continue to follow them, my conscience is clear…. Everything I did was authorised.”

Ronaldo’s girlfriend is reportedly still clear of coronavirus after spending more than a week living in a different part of their Italian mansion with their four children.

Respected Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha said Spaniard Georgina Rodriguez’s latest Covid test had come back negative.

The paper said: “Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez can breathe a sigh of relief.”