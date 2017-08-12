Ronaldo shows off baby ahead of clash with Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly in love with the latest addition to his growing family as he posts a photograph of his clutching a baby on his Instagram page.

The mega football star did not state whether the baby is one of his twin boys delivered in June.

He simply captioned dad and baby as: Blessed!

This is less than 30 hours to the clash of his club, Real Madrid, with rivals Barcelona on Sunday for the Spanish Super Cup.

Ronaldo and his baby look so adorable in the photo, which has generated close to three million likes and 20,000 comments and it is still counting.

Late June, Ronaldo had left Russia during the FIFA Confederation Cup to be with the twins in California.

On his arrival, he posted a photograph of his holding the twins and wrote: “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life.”

Ronaldo said this on his Instagram page, where 105 million people are following him.

The post generated over 5 million likes in six hours.

Ronaldo is also expecting a baby girl from girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, rumoured to be five month pregnant in July.