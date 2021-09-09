Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming party at Old Trafford on Saturday, with the Portuguese international set to resume his Manchester United FC career after 12 years away.

The 36-year-old re-joined United from Juventus on a two-year deal in August and could make his ‘second debut’ as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side host Newcastle United.

While he may have to content himself with a place on the bench, it would surely surprise no one if United’s number seven did not steal the limelight with a fairytale return.

Ronaldo joined United as teenager in 2003 and went on to win eight major trophies in six seasons under the watchful eyes of Alex Ferguson, scoring 118 goals along the way.

He went on to score a club record 451 times for Real Madrid after leaving United in 2009 and 101 for Juventus.

While the clock is ticking on his magical career, there is no doubt his return to the Premier League has created a buzz.

Portugal teammate, Bruno Fernandes believes Ronaldo’s winning mentality can rub off on a United squad that has fallen just short of silverware under Solskjaer.

“The enthusiasm will be red hot, everyone knows Cristiano is in the house,” he said this week.

“Everyone is very confident and happy that he is back, the players too.

“We know what he can give us and our focus, like Cristiano’s, is to win. With him, we know we are closer to winning (trophies).