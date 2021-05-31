Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Serie A Best Striker award after a season in which he finished top scorer with 29 goals in 33 appearances for fourth-placed Juventus.

The 36-year-old beat out the likes of Romelu Lukaku, who was second in the scoring standings with 24, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who found the net 15 times in the Italian top flight.

It was a difficult campaign for Ronaldo’s team, who only just managed to qualify for next season’s Champions League on the final day.

However, they did lift the Italian Cup, an achievement which saw Ronaldo become the first man to win all domestic trophies in England, Spain and Italy.

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was named Best Goalkeeper after recording 14 clean sheets.

Atalanta’s Cristian Romero picked up Best Defender, receiving praise for his one-on-one prowess, quick recoveries and anticipation.

The Best Midfielder title went to Inter’s Nicolo Barella with his passing and pressing catching the eye.