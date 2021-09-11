Ronaldo reacts to two-goal display on Man U return

Cristiano Ronaldo said that he was “proud” to be back at Manchester United after scoring twice on his second debut for the club against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The Portugal international capped his return by netting a brace against the Magpies, while Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard were also on the scoresheet in a 4-1 success for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Ronaldo took to social media after the clash at Old Trafford and said that he was “happy to help the team”, with the victory allowing Man United to rise to the top of the Premier League table.

“My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theatre of Dreams. For me, it has always been a magical place where you can achieve everything you set your mind into,” Ronaldo wrote on his official Instagram account.

“Along with all my teammates and with the amazing support that we always get from the stands, we face the road ahead with confidence and optimism that we’ll all be celebrating together in the end.

“Proud to be back at Man. United and playing in the Premier League once again, but above all, happy to help the team! Let’s go, Devils!”

Ronaldo, who has signed an initial two-year deal at Old Trafford, could now feature against Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night.