Ronaldo, Portugal deny forward threatened World Cup walk-out

Both Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo have firmly denied suggestions that the 37-year-old considered walking out on his teammates for the remainder of the 2022 World Cup.

Ronaldo was dropped from the starting XI for Portugal’s last-16 contest with Switzerland on Tuesday, and his replacement, Goncalo Ramos, scored three times during the national side’s 6-1 win.

According to Record, after learning that he would not be featuring in the side against Switzerland, the forward threatened leaving the World Cup altogether.

However, a statement from the Portuguese FA insisted that was not the case, claiming that Ronaldo is “fully committed” to helping the country in their quest to become world champions.

“News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach,” read the statement.

“The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the National Team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the internship in Qatar.

“Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team.

“Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated – if necessary – in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

“The National Team – players, coaches and FPF structure – is, as it has been since the first day, fully committed and enthusiastic in building what the country wants to be Portugal’s best ever participation in a World Cup.”

Ronaldo has also now taken to social media to firmly deny the rumour.

“A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Strength, Portugal!” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Ronaldo became the first men’s player to score in five World Cups when he found the back of the net in Portugal’s tournament opener against Ghana.

The forward hit the headlines ahead of the international tournament when he gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan on TalkTV, which led to Manchester United terminating his contract.

Ronaldo is also expected to be named on the bench for Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final against Morocco, which will take place on Saturday afternoon.

The attacker is currently searching for a new club, meanwhile, and it is believed that he is determined to continue his career in European football despite being heavily linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia.





