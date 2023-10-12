Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly open to signing a contract extension with Al-Nassr, with the attacker said to be fully committed to the Saudi Arabian outfit.

The Portugal international departed Manchester United in late 2022 following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where the forward was highly critical of the 20-time English champions.

Ronaldo was thought to be keen to remain in Europe, but he made the move to Saudi Arabia, and a number of high-profile players have since followed him to the Saudi Pro League.

According to The Sun, various players are regretting their switch to the division over the summer, with ‘a number of stars hating every minute’.

However, Ronaldo is still said to be committed to the project at Al-Nassr, and he is allegedly open to signing an extension to his current deal, which is due to run until June 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘open to extending Al-Nassr deal until 2027’

Reports in Saudi Arabia, via The Mirror, have suggested that Ronaldo could extend his deal until June 2027.

The 38-year-old has been in impressive form for Al-Nassr during the current season, scoring 11 times and registering six assists in 11 appearances in all competitions.

In the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has 10 goals and five assists in eight appearances, with his club currently third in the table, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

The forward has a record of 25 goals and eight assists in 30 appearances for Al-Nassr in all competitions, proving that he is still a reliable goalscorer in the latter stages of his career.

Ronaldo will be 39 early next year but has often spoken of his desire to play into his 40s, while he remains an important player for Portugal under Roberto Martinez.

There has huge uncertainty surrounding his future at international level following the 2022 World Cup, but Martinez quickly made it clear that the forward was in his plans.

Ronaldo has scored five times during Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualification campaign, and he is currently with the squad preparing for their upcoming games with Slovakia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Portugal have a perfect record in Group J, and a win over Slovakia on Friday would secure their position at next summer’s European Championship with three games to spare.

Ronaldo will then switch his attention back to club matters, with Al-Nassr continuing their Saudi Pro League campaign at home to Damak on October 21.