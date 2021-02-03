Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo was named Men’s Player of the Decade by IFFHS just as he helped Juventus see off Inter in the first of two Coppa Italia semi-final legs.

And as things stand, it is the Bianconeri who hold the advantage heading into the pair’s second-leg meeting on February 9.

Following his brace against Inter, it was revealed that the Portuguese had scored more goals than anyone in competitive football matches, with a staggering 763 goals to his name.

That is not the only accolade Ronaldo has notched recently, though.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics recently revealed their Men’s Player of the Decade for 2011-2020.

And it would be Ronaldo who went on to clinch that award.

Somewhat surprisingly, however, Lionel Messi didn’t even make the top three, which was instead rounded out by Manuel Neuer and Sergio Ramos.