Cristiano Ronaldo’s love for the Spanish capital Madrid seems unending with the superstar gearing up for the launch of his new hotel on June 7.

The multi-million dollar project which is named Pestana CR7 Gran Via Madrid will open its doors to customers on the day of the launch.

And it will help boost tourism and the hotel sector once all coronavirus restrictions in the city have been relaxed.

Sources reveal that the Pestana CR7 Gran Via Madrid is part of the relationship between Pestana Hotel Group and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Be Soccer explains that the 36-year-old already has hotels in Madeira and Lisbon and will soon also have in New York and Marrakech.

The publication further revealed that the hotel located on Gran Via 29 in Madrid will be the first hotel under the Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels branding to be opened outside of Portugal.

Ronaldo invested over €13 million in the hotel building dated back to 1923 and has 168 rooms across 10 floors.

Two of them will be dedicated to a bar-terrace and solarium with a swimming pool, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, after Ronaldo shared the image of his new hotel, Pestana CR7 on his official Instagram page, his countryman Pepe decided to comment on the post.

The former Real Madrid defender left the forward a little provoked regarding the latest controversy over the tent that CR7 built in his Lisbon apartment as reported by Bob FM.