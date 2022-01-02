Ronaldo: I’m not satisfied with Manchester United results

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he’s unhappy with Manchester United’s first-half of the season.

Ronaldo made the admission as he posted a New Year’s Eve message to his fans.

He declared: “I am dissatisfied with the results of Manchester United.

“We’re all unhappy, I’m sure of that.

“We know we have to work harder, play better, and show more than we currently show.

“May the New Year be the turning point of the season!

“Let’s meet 2022 in a great mood and a strong mentality.

“Let’s do our best, let’s reach for the stars and get this club back where it belongs!

“Join us, we’re counting on you!

“Happy New Year, see you soon.”