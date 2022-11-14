Ronaldo: I was signing for Man City before Ferguson called

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo admitted it was Sir Alex Ferguson who convinced him to snub Manchester City two summers ago.

The Portuguese forward decided to re-join United from Juventus instead of signing for City in the summer of 2021.

However, his return to the club has not gone according to plan, with United finishing sixth last season and Ronaldo now out of favour with new boss Erik ten Hag this term.

In an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo spoke about a variety of issues he is facing at United at present.

Regarding choosing to join United, Ronaldo tapped to his chest and stated: “I followed my heart.”

He added: “He (Sir Alex) said to me, ‘It’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City’, and I said, ‘OK, Boss.'”

Ronaldo now claims he has been betrayed by United, who he claims are looking to remove him from the club.





